30% rise in stubble burnings in Punjab

Chandigarh: The cases of crop residue fire -- a major air pollutant in Delhi-NCR -- saw a 30 per cent rise in Punjab after the harvest season this year compared to last year. The substantial increase was recorded despite Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's fervent appeals to the farmers not to go for the quicker option of getting rid of the crop residue by setting those afire. He even invoked the holy celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, beginning November 9, saying he had advocated protecting natural resources. As per official records, over 19,860 cases of stubble burning have been reported in Punjab from October 15 till October 31. The figure is 30 per cent higher than those reported during the corresponding period last year, officials said. Last year, Punjab saw 50,495 cases throughout the rice harvesting season that lasts till November 15.

Air quality ‘severe’, ‘very poor’ in Pb, Hyr; rains after Nov 5

With farmers continuing to defy the ban on stubble burning, a blanket of haze engulfed Punjab and Haryana as several districts in the two states reported air quality index in "severe" and "very poor" categories. Because of the haze, visibility reduced substantially in most parts of the two agrarian states. Hisar in Haryana reported the worst air quality in the states as its AQI stood at 487, according to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board. Haryana's other districts Jind (AQI 456), Faridabad (AQI 486) and Kaithal (AQI 408) recorded air quality at "severe" level. The air quality in other districts such as Ambala (AQI 374), Gurugram (AQI 364), Bhiwani (AQI 372), Karnal (AQI 362), Kurukshetra (AQI 376), Palwal (AQI 369), Panipat (AQI 390), Rohtak (AQI 365) and Yamunanagar (AQI 346) was "very poor", according to the data.