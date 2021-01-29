3 terrorists killed in J&K encounter

Srinagar

3 unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces at the Tral area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place on Friday afternoon after the forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

As the security men zeroed in on the spot where the ultras were hiding, they ca­me under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. “It was a joint operation by the police and the army. Firing has stopped now and security forces are searching the area,” said an official.

Blast near religious place in Rajouri, probe launched

A mysterious explosion took place near a religious place in J&K’s Rajouri district on Friday, officials said. Police have launched a probe into the incident, they added.

The explosion took place near a boundary wall of the religious place in Palma Kotedhara village on the interve­ning night of Thursday and Friday at 1am, the officials said. “We have filed a case and started a probe," SSP, Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said.