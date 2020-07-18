3 terrorists killed in J&K encounter

Srinagar: Three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday.

The gunfight was going on in the Amshipora village in Shopian.

The Army said the operation was in progress and three terrorists have been killed.

"A joint operation was launched early Saturday morning. The Security Forces were fired upon while laying the cordon, from the cow shed of the lone house in the orchard. A firefight ensued. Joint Operation in progress," the Army said.

The encounter broke out after a joint team of police and the Army cordoned off the area on the basis of a specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the gunfight.

J&K drug racket: One more held

NEW DELHI (PFJ News Service): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has succeeded in nabbing Afaq Ahmad Wani of Maratgam, Handwara, from Srinagar in the Handwara drug case of Jammu and Kashmir pertaining to seizure of 21 kg of heroin and cash of Rs 13.59 million from the members of a drugs syndicate operating in the union territory. Wani, working as a branch manager of Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank at Handwara, has been on the run from the day of the seizures.

The case relates to an FIR registered by Police on June 11 when the Handwara police Naka party intercepted a vehicle without registration number plate going towards Handwara from Baramulla. The vehicle was being driven by one Abdul Momin Peer. During search, a black colour bag was found concealed under the front seat, from which cash amounting to Rs 20.01 lakh and heroin weighing 6.2 kg were seized and Peer was arrested.

Subsequently, J&K Police arrested two more accused Iftiqar Andrabi of Rajwara and Peer Islam-ul-Haq of Waskoora, Handwara. Houses of the accused were also searched, leading to recovery of more cash and heroin.