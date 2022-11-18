e-Paper Get App
3 soldiers killed in avalanche in J&K's Kupwara

Police said that three personnel of 56 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) died as the avalanche hit the Almorah post of Machil sector in Kupwara.

IANSUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
3 soldiers killed in avalanche in J&K's Kupwara | PTI Photo
Three soldiers were killed in an avalanche in J&K's Kupwara district on Friday, police said.

"The bodies have been brought to Military Hospital Drugmulla. Further details are awaited," a police official said.

