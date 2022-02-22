3 smugglers arrested with leopard skin worth Rs 4 lakh in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

Three smugglers have been arrested with leopard skin in a police raid carried on special inputs in Rajnandgaon district, Chhattisgarh, Police said on Tuesday.

The raid was carried out in the Salhewara Police station limits of Rajnandgaon district. In the raids, police recovered a leopard skin worth Rs 4 lakh from the alleged smugglers.

A senior police official of Rajnandgaon Police said that on Monday evening, police carried out a raid close to Rengakhar Forest Naka and apprehended three smugglers boarded on a white luxury car coming from Mohgaon.

While two of them escaped the scene, three were arrested. Police booked all the five men involved in the crime including both the absconders.

The arrested smugglers were identified as Ramavtar Gupta (58) resident Durg, Birendra Verma (54), Rukdev Parate (40) resident Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh. Two people who escaped the arrest were identified as Tejlal and Ganesh.

ALSO READ Katni: Police arrests two persons in connection of Rs 3 crore theft

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 09:57 PM IST