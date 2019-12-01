3 policemen suspended for delay in filing missing complaint in Hyderabad vet's rape and murder case

On Saturday, the Cyberabad police suspended three policemen, including a sub-inspector, for the delay in registering a missing case of a woman veterinarian, who was later found gang-raped and murdered on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday night.

According to India TV, Cyberabad Police ordered the suspension of M. Ravi Kumar, Sub-Inspector of Police, Shamshabad Police Station, P. Venu Gopal Reddy and A. Sathyanarayana Goud, both head constables at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Police Station. These cops will remain under suspension until further orders.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner said the police personnel were suspended for dereliction of duty. According to a statement from the commissioner's office on Saturday night, a detailed inquiry has found that they delayed the registration of an FIR relating to the missing woman on the intervening night of November 27 and 28.