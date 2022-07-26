e-Paper Get App

3 people rescued from flash floods in Kargil

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 09:11 AM IST
Three people were rescued from flash floods by the administration and the Army in Kargil district of the Union territory of Ladakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The administration was informed on Monday evening that three people were trapped in Taisuru's Youljuk village due to a sudden rise in the water level in a river following heavy rainfall, they said.

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team supported by police personnel and the Army launched an operation and rescued them, the officials said.

They were identified as Mohd Sharief, Ghulam Mehdi and Mohd Hassan.

