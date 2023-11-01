3 New Projects Inaugurated Between India & Bangladesh

Photo Credit: PTI

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday virtually inaugurated three new projects between the two countries.

Inaugurating the new projects Modi said, "The work that is done in the past nine years between India and Bangladesh's cooperation has not been done in decades."

Rail link between 2 countries

The first project that was inaugurated was a rail link between India's Northeastern state Tripura and Gangasagar railway station in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria district.

The trail run of the rail project of 12. 24 km was completed on Monday.

"It is indeed a matter of joy as it is a historic moment because it is the first rail link between Northeast and Bangladesh," further added Modi.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the new projects will strengthen the infrastructural development of the two countries.

Strengthening bilateral ties between India & Bangladesh

"The efforts between the two neighbouring countries established connectivity from India's Northeastern states and Bangladesh's Chittagong and Mongla part. The inauguration of the new projects shows the friendship between the two countries," mentioned Hasina also thanking Modi for inviting and showing hospitality in G20 Summit.

The other two projects include the 65 km Khulna Mongla Port railway line which is expected to give a boost to cross-border trading.

The traveling timing from Akhura to Tripura's Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka will be less than earlier as 1600km will be just 500km.

The third project that was inaugurated was unit 2 of the1320 MW Maitree Super Thermal Powerplant which is the 50:50 joint venture between India's NTPC and Bangladesh Power Development Board.

