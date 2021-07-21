3 more Rafale jets arrive

New Delhi
A seventh batch of three more Rafale fighter jets arrived in India after flying non-stop for a distance of almost 8,000 km from France, in a further boost to the strike capability of the Indian Air Force (IAF).
The new batch of the aircraft will be a part of the IAF’s second squadron of the Rafale jets.
The aircraft were provided mid-air refuelling by the air force of the United Arab Emirates. “Three Rafale aircraft arrived in India late Wednesday evening, after a direct ferry from #IstresAirBase, France. IAF deeply appreciates the support by UAE Air Force for in-flight refuelling during the non-stop ferry,” the IAF tweeted.
Following the arrival of the new batch, the number of Rafale jets with the IAF went up to 24. The new squadron of Rafale jets will be based in Hasimara airbase in West Bengal. The first Rafale squadron is based in Ambala air force station. A squadron comprises around 18 aircraft.
NextGen, indigenous Akash missile successfully flight-test off Odisha coast
India on Wednesday successfully flight-tested the New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG) off the Odisha coast in Balasore.
The trial was conducted at 12.45 pm from a land-based platform with all weapon system elements such as multifunction radar, command, control $@$# communication system and launcher participating in deployment configuration, they said.
The missile system has been developed by Defence Research $@$# Development Laboratory, Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO labs. The surface-to-air missile was launched from the Integrated Test Range. During the test, the missile showed high manoeuvrability needed for neutralising fast and agile aerial threats.
The flawless performance of the entire weapon system has been confirmed by complete flight data, the sources said.
Once deployed, the Akash-NG weapon system will prove to be a force multiplier for the IAF.
PLA enhances activity opposite Barahoti along LAC in Uttarakhand
Engaged in a military standoff with India in Ladakh since last year, the Chinese Army has increased its activities along the Barahoti area in Uttarakhand along the Line of Actual Control there as a platoon of the People’s Liberation Army was seen operating recently.
“Recently a platoon (around 35 troops) of the PLA were seen operating around the Barahoti area in Uttarakhand and surveyed the area around there. The Chinese have been seen doing some activity around this area after a significant gap,” sources told ANI. The Chinese troops were constantly monitored the area during their stay there,” sources said, adding, the Indian side has also made adequate arrangements.
The said the security establishment feels the Chinese may try some activity in the area but the Indian operational preparedness is high all along the central sector.