3 more Rafale jets arrive

New Delhi

A seventh batch of three more Rafale fighter jets arrived in India after flying non-stop for a distance of almost 8,000 km from France, in a further boost to the strike capability of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The new batch of the aircraft will be a part of the IAF’s second squadron of the Rafale jets.

The aircraft were provided mid-air refuelling by the air force of the United Arab Emirates. “Three Rafale aircraft arrived in India late Wednesday evening, after a direct ferry from #IstresAirBase, France. IAF deeply appreciates the support by UAE Air Force for in-flight refuelling during the non-stop ferry,” the IAF tweeted.

Following the arrival of the new batch, the number of Rafale jets with the IAF went up to 24. The new squadron of Rafale jets will be based in Hasimara airbase in West Bengal. The first Rafale squadron is based in Ambala air force station. A squadron comprises around 18 aircraft.