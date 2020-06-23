3 months on, Bengal’s famous Tarapith temple welcomes devotees

Kolkata

After almost three months, West Bengal's famous Tarapith temple has been thrown open on Tuesday for devotes with adequate precautionary measures in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to sources, the devotees will have to pass through a sanitizing channel, a long corridor that will spray sanitizers on all the outsiders who will enter the temple area. No one will be allowed inside the main shrine of the century-old temple.

The Tarapith temple committee had earlier announced that it would open its doors to devotees from June 15. But it was postponed by a week as the country witnessed a record rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Located in Birbhum district, the Tarapith temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas that attracts thousands of devotees from different parts of the country every day.

The temple remained closed after the nationwide lockdown was enforced in March after authorities had expressed concern over health safety of priests and devotees, amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.