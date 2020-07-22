3-member panel to probe Vikas Dubey encounter

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave its nod to a 3-member judicial inquiry commission to probe into the alleged fake encounter last week to bump off history-sheeter Vikas Dubey and killing of eight cops earlier in Kanpur and directed it to submit a report to it within two months.

It agreed to the Uttar Pradesh Government's suggestion to let retired Supreme Court judge BS Chauhan head the inquiry commission with former UP Director General of Police KL Gupta and former Allahabad High Court judge Sashi Kant Agarwal as its members. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UP Government, suggested the names.

A 3-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde had expressed its reservation in the last hearing on the UP Government hurriedly setting up a judicial committee hea­d­ed by retired judge Aga­rwal to prevent the apex co­urt deal with the case. The state government had consented to expand the inquiry panel as per the SC’s suggestion.