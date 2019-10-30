3 killed in crude bomb explosion in Bengal’s Murshidabad

A crude bomb explosion at Bengal’s Murshidabad claimed the lives of 3 persons and injured one on Tuesday. The incident occurred in an abandoned house in Jalangi district, Taltali village where the victims had kept crude bombs and were arranging them to be used in a fight on Monday night, reports News18.com.

The police said that they had found more live bombs at the scene and therefore had cordoned off the area for security reasons. Subsequently, the bomb disposal squad was called in to defuse the bombs.

A Trinamool Congress leader said that the incident took place between two rival groups who wanted to control the boat service on the river bank.