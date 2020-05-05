3 Indian photographers win Pulitzer for coverage in Jammu & Kashmir during lockdown

Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand from Associated Press have been awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for their coverage of #Kashmir in 2019.

Dar and Khan are residents of Srinagar, Kashmir, while Anand is based out of Jammu.

The portfolio of pictures by the three on the Pulitzer web site included one of a masked person attacking a police vehicle and another of masked people with variants of the Kashmir flag, besides photos of mourners and protesters.