3 Delhi policemen suspended for one day for lying to seniors that they came in contact with COVID-19 positive cops

On Thursday, three policemen were suspended for one day for lying to seniors that they came in contact with police personnel who tested positive for COVID-19 and they must be home-quarantined.
As per nws agency ANI, they were deployed at Shastri Park metro station. They've joined duty now.
