3 dead, 1 injured after car rams into truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Lucknow: Three persons died on the spot and a woman sustained critical injuries after their car rammed into a truck on Agra-Lucknow expressway on Saturday, police said. The deceased include two men and a woman.
"One woman who got serious injuries has been admitted to a nearby hospital. Another woman and a child who were travelling in the car are safe," Prabhat Kumar, Circle Inspector, Fatehabad Agra, told ANI.
Soon after receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operations. The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination.
