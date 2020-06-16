3-day institutional quarantine is must

Bengaluru: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Monday said those coming to the state from Chennai and Delhi will have to undergo three days of institutional quarantine followed by 11 days of home isolation.

Until now a 7-day institutional quarantine was prescribed for those returning from Maharashtra, while there was no mandatory institutional quarantine for asymptomatic people returning to Karnataka from other states. Those returning from states other than Maharashtra were asked to quarantine themselves at home.

“Those coming from Maharashtra are subjected to seven days of institutional quarantine followed by seven days of home quarantine, while those coming from Chennai and Delhi will have to go for three days of institutional quarantine and eleven days of home quarantine,” Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said the decision has been taken following the increase in the number of coronavirus cases from these states. "It is because of returnees from other states the cases have increased, not because of the local (intra-state) movement, so we have to control people coming from outside, we have to quarantine them and have to tighten measures. We are making honest efforts in this regard,” he added.

“There are no plans for any lockdown, and we will request the PM for more relaxations,” the CM said in response to a question.

Of total 7,000 cases in the state 4,386 are returnees from Maharashtra and their contacts are 1,340. Those who returned from abroad comprise 216. Returnees from other states constitute- Delhi 87, TN 67, Gujarat 62.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday decided to start its first inter-state operation in a phased manner with services to Andhra from June 17.

In another development in Telangana, the cost of conducting a COVID-19 test in private lab has been fixed at Rs 2,200 and the fee for treatment of the infection in corporate hospitals Rs 4,000 per day. These charged were fixed by the Telangana government on Monday.