3-cornered contest in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal

Voting will be held on Tuesday in 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP is locked in a keenly-fought contest with the Congress to save its government. With the Covid pandemic restricting public movement, there is no wave in favour of any party, thus making it difficult to predict the outcome.

The fate of 355 candidates, including 12 ministers will be locked in EVMs as 63, 67,751 voters in 28 constituencies spread across 19 districts will elect representatives to the state Assembly. About 33,000 security men have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the bypolls.

Both parties spared no effort in each of the 16 seats in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

There are 3-cornered contests in Mehgaon, Bhander, Ambah, Joura and Morena and BSP candidates could make some impact here. There will be an exit poll for the bypolls in MP along with the assembly poll in Bihar. Its results will be out on Nov 7.

Everyone has set eyes on the bypoll in MP. Although the bypolls is held for 28 seats, the govt formation depends on their results. So, the election has become important and people are eagerly awaiting the result.

Just 24 hours before the polls, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma, Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia and MPCC president Kamal Nath were seen glued to phones. Both Chouhan and Sharma spoke to BJP leaders of 28 seats and took feedback on preparations.

Nath discussed with the local party leaders and took feedback on preparations. He spoke about the attitude of police and administration. If there is any irregularity on the poll day, they should inform the PCC headquarters, he told party workers. Scindia, too, was talking to his aides in poll-bound areas with the influential people.