Rajya Sabha: 3 AAP members asked to 'withdraw' from House for the day

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday asked three Aam Aadmi Party members to "withdraw" from the House after they trooped into the Well while raising slogans against the new farm laws.
The three MPs -- Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and N D Gupta -- were marshalled out of Rajya Sabha and have been asked to remain absent from the House for the remaining part of the day.
Invoking Rule 255 (withdrawal of member), Naidu asked the three members to withdraw from the House.
The chairman also adjourned Rajya Sabha proceedings briefly till 9.40 am.
This came after the government and opposition parties reached a consensus to allocate more time to discuss motion of thanks during which the lawmakers can raise the issue of the farmers' protest.
The discussion on motion of thanks will last 15 hours, and the parties will be allowed to raise the farmers' issue. The Question Hour has been suspended for two days.
Earlier on Tuesday, Naidu had to adjourn the proceedings thrice before adjourning it for the day.
Opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, and DMK, had given a notice under Rule 267 that calls for setting aside of business of the day to take up a discussion on the issue pressed. Naidu had, however, disallowed the motion, saying the members were free to raise the issue during the discussion on motion of thanks to the President's address.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.