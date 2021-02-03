Rajya Sabha: 3 AAP members asked to 'withdraw' from House for the day

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday asked three Aam Aadmi Party members to "withdraw" from the House after they trooped into the Well while raising slogans against the new farm laws.

The three MPs -- Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and N D Gupta -- were marshalled out of Rajya Sabha and have been asked to remain absent from the House for the remaining part of the day.

Invoking Rule 255 (withdrawal of member), Naidu asked the three members to withdraw from the House.