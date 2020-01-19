2838 Pakistanis, 914 Afghans, 172 Bangladeshis given Indian citizenship in last 6 years: FM Sitharaman

The minister, further, said, "It was also during the same period in 2016, that Adnan Sami was given Indian citizenship, this is an example.

Giving citizenship to Taslima Nasreen is another example." Sitharaman added that people who came from East Pakistan have been settled at various camps in the country.

"They are still there and it's been 50-60 years now. If you visit these camps, your heart will cry. The situation is the same with Sri Lankan refugees who continue to live in camps. They're barred from getting basic facilities," she said.

Asserting that the government is not snatching away anyone's citizenship, the BJP leader said: "This Citizenship (Amendment) Act is an attempt to provide people with a better life. We are not snatching away anyone's citizenship, we are only providing them that."

"The National Population Register (NPR) will be updated every 10 years and is not involved with the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Some are involved in raising false allegations and triggering people unnecessarily without any base," she added.