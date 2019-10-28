28 members of European Parliament to visit Kashmir, PM, NSA to brief them

A group of 28 European parliamentarians will be visiting Kashmir on the 29th of October. PM Modi and NSA Ajit Doval will brief them before the visit.

The visit is initiated after the international media took notice of the Indian state post the abrogation of article 370 on 5th August that granted the state special status.

The Jammu and Kashmir state has since been under lockdown and communication blockade. While postpaid phones and landline services were resumed after over 70 days of abrogation, there are still many restrictions including Section 144 which are in place in the Valley. The state has also been bifurcated into two Union territories, UT Ladakh and UT Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has been saying that the state and its people haven’t been affected by the clampdown and that everything is normal.

Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti daughter Iltija said alleged that the Central government has been "lying" about the restrictions in the state and releasing the detained civilians, more than two months after the abrogation of the provisions under Article 370.

Tweeting from Mehbooba Mufti's Twitter handle, Iltija said Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of more than four people, is "very much in place". She further said that the local press of Jammu and Kashmir has been "threatened not to report the ground realities".