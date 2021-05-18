269 doctors died due to second wave of COVID-19, says IMA

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday said that 269 doctors across the country have lost their lives due to COVID-19 infection in the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The IMA said Bihar suffered the largest number of casualties (78) followed by Uttar Pradesh (37) and Delhi (28).

State-wise data by IMA shows 22 doctors died due to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, 19 in Telangana, 14 each in Maharashtra and West Bengal, and 11 fatalities were reported in Tamil Nadu.