25,000 Indians safe in Iraq, confirms UN diplomat after Iran strikes US military bases in Iraq

As tensions between America and Iran on Iraqi soil has reached a new peak which is now leading to tensions among the Indian community in Iraq.
According to News18, about 25,000 Indians are working across Iraq, mainly in infrastructure and oil sectors. Erbil, the capital of northern autonomous region of Kurdistan, has the highest number of Indians, many of whom are into trade.
A top UN diplomat told News18 that the situation is tensed in Iraq due to which there is panic among the Indian community. “There is panic everywhere but I can confirm that all Indians are safe. I have got the confirmation from both India’s ambassador in Baghdad and the Iraqi government. The UN is also closely monitoring the situation,” he told News18. While the tensions between US and Iran continued, the UN has unofficially advised India’s Ambassador to Iraq to not allow more Indians to the country till the situation is back to normal.
Hours after missile attacks targetted two military bases in Iraq, India on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for its nationals, advising them to avoid "all non-essential travel" to the Middle East country, in view of the prevailing situation in the region.
"In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
In a follow-up tweet, Kumar said that the Indian Embassy in Baghdad and Indian consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq.
The advisory was issued after Iran's missile attacks on the Ain Al-Asad airbase and another at Erbil in Iraq early on Wednesday which came hours after the funeral of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, whose killing in a US drone strike has intensified tensions in the region.
(Inputs from Agencies)
