25-year-old woman falls to death in Kolkata, family blame her in-laws’ for death

A 25-year-old woman, married into an affluent family of Kolkata, had died after falling from the third-floor terrace of her in-laws’ house in a posh locality last month. But, according to a report in India Today, her parents alleged that she was tortured by her husband and others which led to her death.

According to the report, the incident took place on February 16. The 25-year-old woman's, Rashika Agarwal, family has alleged that the in-laws had taken Rs 7 crore dowry, apart from other expenses. Rashika was married to businessman Kushal Agarwal, who is the son of Naresh Agarwal. Naresh Agarwal owns several businesses ventures across West Bengal.

The 25-year-old Rashika had told her parents that her husband was into drugs, alcohol and used to torture her, says the India Today report. Rashika's family said Kushal's habits were not known to them before the marriage.

While talking to India Today, Rashika’s father said she was forced to jump to death. “My daughter had written a message on WhatsApp to me, my son Rishav, Kushal and Naresh before she died. Her message said, 'I tried to live here, but I cannot bear the torture they have done. It is better that I go. Papa don’t miss me.' The message was sent at 2:03 pm.” Soon after that Rashika's mother received a call from Neelam Agarwal, Rashika’s mother-in-law saying her daughter had jumped from the rooftop on the third floor.

On February 17, Rashika’s father filed a police complaint saying she was tortured by her husband and in-laws. But, the police are yet to quiz Naresh Agarwal, Neelam Agarwal or Kushal Agarwal and informed Rashika's family that Agarwal family is absconding, reported India Today.

Rashika’s family is now demanding justice and have started a social media campaign, #JusticeForRashika, seeking punishment for the husband and his family.