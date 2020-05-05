24 people test positive for coronavirus in Indian Army’s Hospital in Delhi

On Tuesday, 24 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Indian Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi. These 24 patients include serving and retired armed forces personnel. As per news agency ANI, results of more patients in the hospital are awaited.
All of them have been shifted to the Army's Base hospital in Delhi Cantonment. The 24 people included serving and retired military personnel as well as their dependents, officials told PTI.
On the other hand, 45 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. ITBP officials told ANI that from these 45 personnel, 43 are deployed for Internal Security duties in Delhi and 2 are deployed for Law and Order duty with Delhi Police.
So far, CRPF has the maximum 150 coronavirus affected patients followed by BSF whose 67 personnel have been tested positive for the infection. CISF, ITBP, SSB have fewer numbers of jawans infected with the coronavirus.
