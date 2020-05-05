24 people test positive for coronavirus in Indian Army’s Hospital in Delhi

All of them have been shifted to the Army's Base hospital in Delhi Cantonment. The 24 people included serving and retired military personnel as well as their dependents, officials told PTI.

On the other hand, 45 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. ITBP officials told ANI that from these 45 personnel, 43 are deployed for Internal Security duties in Delhi and 2 are deployed for Law and Order duty with Delhi Police.