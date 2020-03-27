23-year-old youth who committed suicide by jumping off from Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital tests negative for coronavirus

A 23-year-old youth who committed suicide by jumping off from 7th floor of the Safdarjung Hospital was tested negative for coronavirus on Friday.
According to a report by Indian Express, the 23-year-old who was a resident of Punjab’s Balachaur district, had arrived in India from Sydney on March 18. After arriving in India he was taken to the hospital after he complained of headache at the airport.
Later he was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for coronavirus tests. Just half and hour later he jumped off from seventh floor of the hospital. The Health Ministry, in a statement following the death, had said: “The patient reached around 9 pm and was taken to the seventh floor for admission and evaluation. When doctors reached the room, he wasn’t inside. At the same time, another doctor coming out of the building observed a body on the floor around 9.15 pm,” reported Indian Express.
The total number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 724 today. More than 85 cases were reported from the various parts of the country on Thursday — highest official single-day count so far. Out of the total patients, 677 are Indians and 47 are foreign nationals.
