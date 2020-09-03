2/3 people believe UP govt casteist, says AAP survey

Lucknow: After openly accusing the Yogi government of being anti-Brahmin and pro-Thakur, the party has released findings of a survey which claims that 63 per cent of the UP residents believe that Yogi government is casteist.

Over 28% of the respondents don’t think so and 9% chose “can’t say” in the survey conducted among 68,000 people.

Meanwhile, the survey has been stalled midway and a case lodged against surveyors under IT Act in Lucknow.

Sanjay Singh, AAP leader says, “CM Yogi tells the caste of Hanuman ji also. If we do a survey, then he frames us in police cases. In UP, it seems murder of Brahmin and Dalit is not a crime but conducting a survey is a crime.”

The State where castes play a crucial role in winning or losing elections, the Delhi-based party has started preparing grounds to expand its base in UP ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha Member, has been leading the party in the state. He has been taking on the Yogi Adityanath since long and even entered the UP Assembly a fortnight ago despite heavy bandobast outside. The State police have so far registered 10 cases against him for alleging that Brahmins are being murdered in UP.