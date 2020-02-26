22-year-old auto driver, Bihar labourer and more: Who have lost their lives in Delhi riots so far?

The death toll in northeast Delhi communal violence over CAA rose to 20 on Wednesday. After days of silence on Delhi violence, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged that the situation has become "alarming" and the Army should be called in as police is "unable to control it".

Sunil Kumar Gautam Medical Superintendent, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital told news agency ANI, "Out of all the people that were brought to the hospital 189 are injured and 20 are dead."

As per a report by the Print, among those who were killed was a 22-year-old auto driver, Bihar labourer, and father of six. The 22-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was identified as Shahid who was killed in communal riots which took place in Northeast Delhi on Monday. Another person was shot dead on Monday. He has been identified as Nazeem Khan. 35-year-old Nazeem has left behind six children and a wife.