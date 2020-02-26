22-year-old auto driver, Bihar labourer and more: Who have lost their lives in Delhi riots so far?

The death toll in northeast Delhi communal violence over CAA rose to 20 on Wednesday. After days of silence on Delhi violence, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged that the situation has become "alarming" and the Army should be called in as police is "unable to control it".
Sunil Kumar Gautam Medical Superintendent, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital told news agency ANI, "Out of all the people that were brought to the hospital 189 are injured and 20 are dead."
As per a report by the Print, among those who were killed was a 22-year-old auto driver, Bihar labourer, and father of six. The 22-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was identified as Shahid who was killed in communal riots which took place in Northeast Delhi on Monday. Another person was shot dead on Monday. He has been identified as Nazeem Khan. 35-year-old Nazeem has left behind six children and a wife.
A 28-year-old man named Mubarak Hussain was shot on Tuesday. Hussain was from Bihar’s Darbhanga and worked as a labourer. He had been living in Delhi for the last 10 years. The dead civilians have been identified as Mohammad Furquan, Sahid, Rahul Solanki, Nazeem and Vinod Kumar, while the dead policeman has been identified as head constable Ratan Lal.
Communal violence over the amended citizenship law had escalated in northeast Delhi on Tuesday as police struggled to see the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.
As the violence continued on Tuesday even as US President Donald Trump continued his visit to the national capital. Even a mosque was burnt down in Ashok Nagar and incidents of journalists being attacked by protestors were reported.
After Monday night, incidents of arson, tension had smouldered within the capital and on Tuesday, streets in several localities like Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad saw pitched battles between the members of two groups who also hurled petrol bombs and opened fire.
Meanwhile, during a midnight hearing, the Delhi High Court directed police to make sure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the violence over the amended citizenship law.
The hearing was held at the residence of Justice S Murlidhar on an urgent plea seeking safe passage for the injured to medical institutions with adequate facilities. The Delhi High Court later also directed police to respond by 12:30 pm on Wednesday to a plea seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests of those involved in the ongoing communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
The Supreme Court on Wednesday reprimanded Delhi Police for the clashes in Delhi and termed unfortunate the incidents of violence in Delhi but refused entertain pleas on them. A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said it will not expand the scope of petitions filed in reference to the protests at Shaheen Bagh by looking into the pleas on violence.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)