21,57,000 active COVID-19 cases in India, more than 13 crore people vaccinated: Union Health Ministry

With each passing day, India is seeing a massive spike in the COVID-19 cases. Notably the situation today is worse than the last year despite imposition of curbs in various parts of the country. The Union Health Ministry today said that there are 21,57,000 active cases in Incia currently i.e. twice the number of maximum active COVID-19 cases last year.
Besides a large count in the active cases, more than 13 crore people have been vaccinated in the country so far including 30 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.
He also said that around 87 percent of health workers and 79 percent of front-line workers have received their first dose of vaccine.
As situation continues to deteriorate, India today reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.95 lakh fresh infections and 2,023 deaths in the last 24 hours.
According to the Union Health Ministry, India on Wednesday reported 2,95,041 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,56,16,130.
The death toll increased to 1,82,553 with a record 2,023 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed.
Registering a steady increase for the 42nd day in a row, the active cases increased to 21,57,538, comprising 13.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 85.01 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,32,76,039, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.17 per cent, the data stated.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 16,39,357 samples were tested on Tuesday. A total of 27,10,53,392 samples have been tested so far. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in the country stands at 13,01,19,310.
