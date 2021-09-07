2021 saw 41% rise in complaints of crimes against women, says NCW data: Report

Complaints against women saw a rise over the first eight months of 2021 as compared to the last year, according to the National Commission for Women (NCW). The country saw a rise of 46 percent in the first eight months.

According to the NCW, 19,953 complaints of crimes against women were registered from January to August this year.

The number is up from the 13,618 complaints reported in the same period of time in 2020. The NCW received as many as 3,248 complaints in the month of July, which is the highest in a month since June 2015.

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest complaints (10,084), followed by national capital, Delhi with 2,147 complaints. Haryana reported 995 and 974 came from Maharashtra, the women's body said.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said it was because the commission is regularly conducting awareness programmes and the public is now more aware of its work, hence the jump in complaints. "Also, the commission has always made it a point to launch new initiatives to help women. Keeping in line with this, we have launched a round-the-clock helpline number as well to provide support services to women in need where they can also register a complaint," news agency PTI quoted Sharma as saying.



Of the total complaints, the highest number of 7,036 were recorded under the right to live with dignity clause, followed by 4,289 complaints of domestic violence and 2,923 complaints of harassment of married women or dowry harassment, NCW informed. As per data, As many as 1,116 complaints have been received regarding the offence of outraging the modesty of women or molestation, followed by 1,022 complaints of rape and attempt to rape and 585 complaints of cybercrimes.



Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 05:44 PM IST