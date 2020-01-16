'This is the Congress' game': BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya calls Shaheen Bagh protest 'sponsored', shares video

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Wednesday took to Twitter to allege that the "Shaheen Bagh protest is sponsored"

"All this is the Congress' game," the BJP IT cell chief added in Hindi.

Malviya shared a video to back his claim. The video, which bears a similar title, says that "it is all about money". In it, an individual can be seen stating that the Shaheen Bagh protesters are paid to show up.

He alleges, that the protesters, mostly women, have shifts and are paid accordingly. The shift system, the man in the video can be seen saying, helps ensure that you see new faces at the protest.

Food is also sent for them, he alleges.

He adds that the shops in the area too are on board with the protests as they have been paid.