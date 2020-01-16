Fodder scam case: Lalu Prasad appears before CBI court in Ranchi

His statement will be recorded in a fodder scam case no. RC 47A/96 which is related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139 crore from Doranda treasury of Ranchi.

Lalu Prasad has been convicted in four fodder scam cases. He has been awarded jail up to 14 years.

Lalu Prasad is accused in six cases in fodder scam. Of the five cases in Jharkhand, he has been convicted in four. The trial in fifth case is underway in the CBI court of Ranchi.

There are total of 111 accused and statements of 107 have been recorded in Doranda treasury case so far.