Congress spokesmen Randeep Singh Surjewala questions Rs 45,000-crore submarine contract to Adani

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday put brakes on a decision the defence ministry is to take on Friday to award a Rs 45,000-crore contract to manufacture six submarines to a joint venture of Adani Defence System and Technology Ltd with the government-run Hindustan Shipyard Ltd.

Its spokesmen Randeep Singh Surjewala and Jaiveer Shergil alleged that it was a clearcut case of promotion of crony capitalism by Prime Minister Modi to help his Gujarati friend Adani, violating all norms and despite the empowered committee of the Indian Navy rejecting his joint venture on three grounds.

They said the ball is now in the court of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on whether he plays the Modi card to benefit Adani or not. He has to take the final decision on the contract either on Friday or maybe the next working day of Monday and get the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Defencethat is headed by the Prime Minister.

The spokesmen told a Press conference here that the empowered committee had shortlisted two firms -- the government-run Mazgaon Docks & Shipyard and Larsen & Toubro -- out of five bidders in the expression of interest invited by the Navy in April 2019.