'Can't forget what is happening in Kashmir': Aishe Ghosh at Jamia Millia protests

New Delhi: JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh on Wednesday said that whatever is going on in Kashmir cannot be forgotten.
"Hum is ladai mein Kashmir ka pichha aur unki baat nahi bhul sakte. Unke sath jo ho raha hai, kahin na kahin wahin se is sarkar ne shuru kiya tha ki hamare samvidhan ko hamse chheena jaye (In this battle, we cannot forget Kashmir, it's people. What is happening to them, the government somewhere started from there that our Constitution is snatched from us), Ghosh said while addressing a gathering outside Jamia Millia Islamia.
The Delhi Police had on Monday questioned Ghosh and two others in connection with violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5. The Delhi Police recorded the statements of Ghosh, Pankaj Mishra and Waskar Vijay in connection with the case.
The Delhi Police Crime Branch, which is investigating the violence in JNU, had on Friday released photographs of nine suspects, including that of Ghosh.
JNU student Dolan Samanta and alumnus Chunchun Kumar -- among nine suspects named by the police in connection with the violence that had left at least 35 people injured -- were called for questioning on Wednesday, the police said.
While Samanta appeared before the police, Kumar claimed he did not receive any message or mail in this regard, otherwise he would have made himself available for questioning. He said he was in Delhi.
Five suspects have already been questioned by the police.
Samanta said she was quizzed for over two hours at the varsity's administration block, during which she also submitted a written statement to the police.
"They asked me questions like -- where the video is from (a grab from which was shown in a police press conference last week). They showed me a video of Sabarmati Hostel where the attack happened and I helped them identify some of those who were involved. I was in Sabarmati when the attack happened and I was also injured," she told PTI.
On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and teachers with sticks and rods.
