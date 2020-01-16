BJP office in Bankura set ablaze, party blames TMC

Bankura: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) office in Chandai Gram area in Bankura district was set ablaze last night.
The party has alleged that Trinamool Congress is behind the incident. No injury or loss of life has been reported so far. More details in this regard are awaited.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)