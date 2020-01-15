At Wankhede Stadium, CAA-NRC protesters greeted with chants of 'Modi-Modi'

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens took a strange turn on Tuesday with a group of spectators using an India-Australia cricket match to express their dissent.
The protesters at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium were seen wearing white T-shirts with black letters embossed on it. Put together, their outfits read, "NO CAA - NO NRC - NO NPR".
Images and videos soon began circulating on social media of the protesters wearing shirts with the alphabets.
Others alleged that the guards did not allow fans to wear garments that are black in colour. Several spectators were reportedly forced to change their shirts or caps which were then confiscated at the gate.
At the same time, videos also surfaced on social media showing the protesters being countered with chants of 'Modi-Modi'. A video that has been shared repeatedly on Twitter shows a section of the spectators picking up the chant and repeatedly hailing the Prime Minister.
According to an India Today report, the police escorted the students out of the ground. However, the protesters claimed that they left the venue on their own during India's inning.
The passing of the contentious CAA, which was notified on January 10, has been met with protests around the country. The law grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees in India from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014 on grounds of religious persecution in their home countries.
(With inputs from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)