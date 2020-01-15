Arvind Kejriwal vs Kumar Vishwas? Twitter wonders if AAP leader is joining BJP

Is AAP leader and Hindi poet Dr. Kumar Vishwas joining the BJP?

The internet seems to be abuzz with the rumour, with some adding on that he is "likely to join BJP at 4 pm today".

The man in question however seems unperturbed. Responding to a tweet by a news editor he said that he was abroad ( in ) for an event for NRIs.

"I'll join from here only if you say the word," he wrote in Hindi, wondering why this news was brought up like a "repeat alarm" every week.