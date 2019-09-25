Saradha scam: Rajeev Kumar claims CBI 'hounding' him

Kolkata: Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Tuesday moved the Calcutta High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the multi-crore Saradha chitfund case and claimed that the CBI was "hounding" him.

Kumar, who is currently additional director general in the West Bengal CID, said his leave will end on Wednesday and his plea for pre-arrest bail be taken up for hearing urgently.

Moving the anticipatory bail petition, his counsel Debasish Roy submitted before a division bench presided by Justice S Munshi, that "the CBI is hounding me (Kumar) like anything."

At this, the other judge of the bench Justice S Dasgupta said, "Go and surrender." The division bench then fixed Kumar's anticipatory bail plea, which was filed on Monday, for hearing on Wednesday.