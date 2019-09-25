First woman Lt. Col. from Arunachal

New Delhi: Major Ponung Doming has become the first Army officer from Arunachal Pradesh to achieve the distinction of being elevated to the rank of a Lieutenant Colonel.

Doming, a resident of Pasighat in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, had been commissioned into the Indian Army in 2008. She had followed it up with a degree in civil engineering.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated Doming through Twitter on Monday.

"A proud moment for all of us... Major #PonungDoming creates history. She is first woman Army officer from #Arunachal to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the #IndianArmy. Hearty congratulations and best wishes!" tweeted Khandu.

Doming is an alumnus of the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. After joining as Lieutenant in 2008, Doming rose to the position of Major within four-and-a-half years. Army sources said Doming has also served briefly on a UN Peacekeeping Mission in Congo.