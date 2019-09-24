Robert Vadra opposes in Delhi High Court ED plea challenging his anticipatory bail in money laundering case

New Delhi: Robert Vadra has opposed in the Delhi High Court the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging his anticipatory bail in a money laundering case.

Vadra, son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, said in his reply that there was no single instance of his non-cooperation with the investigation and there was no risk of him tampering with any evidence as the ED has already seized from him every document pertaining to the case. ED was conducting a fishing and roving enquiry and has no material to support the allegations made against him, he claimed.

The matter is scheduled to come up for hearing in the court on September 26. ED had sought in the high court cancellation of Vadra's anticipatory bail on the ground that it required his custody as he was not cooperating in the investigation.

Regarding the allegation of flight risk, Vadra said in his reply, "The conduct of the respondent (Vadra) in returning to India from abroad voluntarily upon reading press reports that ED was investigating him made it abundantly clear that Vadra had no intention of whatsoever of fleeing the country and was determined to stay in India and clear the name."

The response added that Vadra has volunteered to appear before the probe agency even though he was yet to receive summons from them. No specific allegation has been made by the agency to suggest that Vadra has in any way attempted to or actually succeeded in tampering with any evidence or witness, it said.

"Vadra has no properties outside India whatsoever nor does he have any beneficial ownership of any property outside India," the reply claimed. It added that Vadra has never received any 'kickback' for any 'deal' and any allegations of this nature are completely false.