Odisha transport authority makes online pollution testing certificate mandatory from October 1

The Odisha state transport authority had earlier announced that online certificate of Pollution Under Control would issue by Pollution Testing Centres (PTC) from 1st April 2019. However the date has been extended to 1st October 2019, due to lack of infrastructural facilities to PTC in Odisha. The Odisha State Transport Authority published a notice on Monday, 23rd September regarding the compulsion of Pollution Testing Certificate. According to the State Transport Department, no PUC certificate will be accepted without being issued through VAHAN which is to done on or before 1st October, 2019.

The notification read: “As per the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways notification, the emission results obtained during pollution testing shall be electronically uploaded through online process in VAHAN from 1st April. 2019. But, the implementation of the said notification was extended up to 01.10.2019 due to lack of infrastructures of Pollution Testing Centres (PTC) in Odisha. So that the Pollution Testing Centres (PTC) would be well equipped and would be in readiness to cater the huge demand for testing of vehicles for issuing Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificates. However, no PUC Certificate will be accepted without being issued through VAHAN on or after 01.10. 2019. The manual certificates issued by Pollution Testing Centres after 30.09.2019 will be treated as invalid,” according to the article published in Pragativadi.

Currently, 163 authorized Pollution Testing Centres are available in entire Odisha, out of which 106 have been linked with VAHAN to issue digital PUC certificates. Within the span of 20 days, i.e. from 1st – 20th September 69,210 PUC Certificates have been issued. After 1st September 14 news PTCs have been authorized in the state.

As per the provision of IT Act, 2000 PUC certificates issued online can be examined through electronic form with mParivahan app. The fees of testing PUC certificate for 2 and 3 wheelers is RS.60, for Light Motor Vehicle it is Rs.100 and for Medium and Heavy Motor Vehicle it is Rs.150. The list of valid and new authorized Pollution Testing Centres which are linked to VAHAN and the details for applying to set up new PTCs are mentioned on www.odishatransport.gov.in and www.orisstransport.nic.in.