Man lynched on suspicion of being thief in Gujarat, 3 held

Gandhinagar: A man was lynched to death on suspicion of being a thief in Moti khavdi near Jamnagar in Gujarat on Sunday night. Three of those involved have been arrested while four are absconding.

According to the police, the identity of the person is being ascertained. The man, aged around 35 said to be of unstable mind had entered the compound after scaling the wall and had hurled stones smashing window panes while hurling abuses. He was surrounded by the accused who work in a nearby factory and beaten him to death.

After news of the beating spread, the cops rushed to the spot took charge of the body and arrested three people. All the accused are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

They have been identified as Prabhakar Tripathi, Manoj Singh and Sanjay Singh. The last named is from Bihar.The four absconding have been identified as Prakash kumar,Shivaji Yadav a,Santosh Maurya and Sahil Ansari. A case of murder has been registered against them.

Khunti (Jharkhand): A physically disabled man was killed and two others were seriously injured after they were allegedly beaten up by a mob over suspicion of slaughtering a cow in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened after local residents allegedly spotted Kalantus Barla, Fagu Kacchap and Phillip Horo with the carcass of a cow near a river at Jaltanga village on Sunday, and assaulted them, a police officer said.

By RK Misra