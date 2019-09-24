Disqualified Karnataka MLAs’ hearing tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on Wednesday the plea of 17 disqualified Karnataka MLAs seeking interim relief of allowing them to contest the by-elections scheduled on October 21.

A 3-judge Bench, headed by Justice NV Ramana, agreed to hear their petition on September 25 on senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi pointed out that they would otherwise be not able to contest the elections for the remaining term of the Assembly that ends in 2023. He pleaded early hearing to beat the deadline of September 30 for filing of the nominations.

The Election Commission’s counsel, however, asserted that the by-elections have been notified on Saturday for 15 Assembly seats that fell vacant and the MLAs disqualified by Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar can very well contest these by-elections. He pleaded not to stay the elections.

The fate of the BJP government of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa rests on the BJP winning at least six of these by-elections to have the majority in the Assembly.

The disqualified MLAs belonged to the Congress and the Janata Dal(S). They have defected to the BJP but the BJP will find it difficult to get them elected because of strong hold of the Congress and JD(S) in their constituencies.

It was disqualification of the MLAs that eventually led to fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government of H D Kumaraswamy, paving formation of the new government of Yeddiyurappa.

Selection process in few days: HDK

HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said the process of selection of candidates for October 21 bypolls to 15 constituencies in Karnataka will be completed in a couple of days.

The former Chief Minister also clarified that none from his family will contest the by-elections. “Regarding selection of candidates, for several seats discussions have taken place, in another two days we will complete the process of selection of candidates for all 15 constituencies..preparations are on for it,” Kumaraswamy said.

Assembly session rescheduled to Oct 10-12

Bengaluru: The Karnataka cabinet on Monday decided to reschedule the assembly session for three days from October 10 to 12 at ‘Vidhana Soudha’, the state secretariat here, following the announcement of bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies on October 21. The cabinet had earlier decided to hold the legislature session from October 14 to 26.