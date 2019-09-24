Census 2021 exercise will begin from Jammu and Kashmir in September 2020

New Delhi: The Centre is ready with a list of states and Union Territories for the first digital National Population Register (NPR) under census 2021 putting newly created Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir on top where the mammoth exercise would start in September 2020.

Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India -- founded in 1961 by Ministry of Home Affairs for arranging, conducting and analysing the results of the demographic surveys of India, including census and linguistic survey - has put Jammu and Kashmir on the top of the list as it is a hilly area.

The 2021 census would begin from all hilly areas in which Jammu and Kashmir is on the top followed by Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, a Census India 2021 helpline operator told IANS. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh would be covered in the second phase of the exercise, said the operator, who was contacted at 18001802021 toll free number.

In the telephonic conversation, the female operator, whose name is withheld, said the population-based census 2021 exercise would be held in Jammu and Kashmir from September 11, 2020 to September 30, 2020. Jammu and Kashmir people would be registered in the digital NPR data under the census 2021 within the 20-day exercise.

The census 2021 would take place in Uttarakhand and Himachal between October 1, 2020 and October 5, 2020, said the operator, adding other states and Union Territories would be covered under the exercise between February 9, 2021 and February 28, 2021. The population-based census would also be held in Delhi between February 9, 2021 and February 28, 2021, she added.

According to the office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, the census 2021 will be done on different survey grounds such as NPR, Household, House Listing and Linguistic, and that all will be done through a mobile-based App 'Census 2021-NPR', which can be downloaded from Google Play Store.