CA students stage protest against ICAI over misleading evaluation of examination

New Delhi: Students of Chartered Accountants staged a protest against the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday at ICAI Head Quarters (HQRS), New Delhi. This protest was against the flawed evaluation procedure of examination conducted by ICAI. The students alleged that the results were tampered by the institution. The examination was conducted from May to June and results were out in the month of August.

The CA course comprises of three stage of examination, CA foundation, Intermediate and Final. In second and third stage of the examination many students complaint that mark-sheets that are received have lots of discrepancies, answer sheets are not properly evaluated, some of the MCQ questions are wrongly evaluated.

The flame of protest also got enormous support on social media with a hashtag named "#DearICAIpleasechange. The anguish among the students was displayed on twitter as many of them posted copies of their mark-sheets, answer-sheets and question papers. The Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who himself is a CA, was requested by the agitators to intervene.

One of the student name Riddhi Jain posted the copy of her answer-sheet while mentioning that her 16 marks are straight away reduced. Her tweet read as," Reducing straight 16 marks from the audit theory paper despite the answers being correct! Not fair ICAI! We put in months and years into our studies, just so to face unfair and unjust evaluation? This is supposed to be a Profession and not a game of luck!" Another student who mentioned that a MCQ question was not accurately evaluated posted copies of answer-sheet and question paper, tweeted, “A simple MCQ, they can't even match Option C to Option C. How do we expect them to correct subjective type questions? This is to be bought to notice of everyone associated with CA. This is the level of paper checking."

The institution displayed a notification on Saturday, 21st September, urging students not to be misled and swayed by any tirade and institution stands committed to fulfil their genuine concerns. “It has been brought to our notice that certain adverse reports relating to the system of evaluation of answer books of CA exams are doing the rounds on social media. In this connection, following reforms which have been put in place recently are brought to the attention of the stakeholders in respect of the ICAI examination system,” read the ICAI release, according to the Indian Express report.