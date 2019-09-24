BJP sees way to Maharashtra Assembly via UP

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to find a way to the Maharashtra Assembly via Uttar Pradesh. The party has set up a call centre in UP to solve the problems of those residing in UP but whose families are living in Maharashtra.

This call centre has been set up at the Lucknow residence of UP's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is also the co-incharge of the BJP's Maharashtra unit. After being given the responsibility for Maharashtra he purportedly discovered this way.

Many natives of Uttar Pradesh reside in Mumbai, Pune and other cities of Maharashtra out of which 40 lakh live in Mumbai alone. Many of them are residing in Maharashtra since generations but they are still connected with their state Uttar Pradesh, their relatives live here. The BJP has planned to target the Maharashtra-based relatives of Uttar Pradesh residents and convert their affection for their families into votes for itself.

Maurya said that when he visited Maharashtra after being made the state co-incharge, many people met him and told him about the problems their relatives in UP were facing. Soon after returning to Lucknow, he set-up a call centre at his residence where the grievances of the people are being addressed.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that there was nobody to listen to the problems of their (those who have migrated to Maharashtra) relatives living here. There were police cases and land disputes in big numbers. Therefore, this call centre was established that is working round-the-clock.

He said: "Along with the helpline number 0522-2239990 an email has also been dedicated to this work, where people can register their pleas. The complaints would be sent to the concerned department and the complainant would be informed about the action taken in the matter".

An operator working with the call centre said: "Till date, 59 people have registered their complaints. Maximum matters are linked to illegal land encroachment and electricity. The district magistrates have been asked to solve the issues and they will be sorted out soon. These include people from Bhadohi, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Hardoi, Sitapur etc."

However, the opposition has dubbed this step as "hoodwinking" the people.

Chief spokesman of the Samajwadi Party Rajendra Chaudhary said: "The BJP has not been able to solve a single problem of Uttar Pradesh's people in two and a half years, so how would it solve outsiders' problems. This is only a political stunt to lure voters. The BJP is trying to get votes by playing a bluff".

Maurya has been appointed the BJP co-incharge of Maharashtra for the coming Assembly elections and BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav will shoulder the responsibility of the election incharge. Voting to elect the representatives for the Maharashtra Assembly is slated for October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.