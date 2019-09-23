Pull down Modi hoardings at petrol pumps, demands Congress

Mumbai: The Congress party has demanded the removal of hoardings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from petrol pumps, as the model code of conduct is now in effect. The Congress has sent a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of the state on this issue. The party has further alleged that the administration is going soft on advertisements and hoardings put by the ruling alliance in the state.

"Just as flags and symbols of political parties are being removed after the announcement of the model code of conduct, hoardings featuring Modi on petrol pumps should also be removed," wrote Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant in his letter.

"As per the rule, all political hoardings should be taken down. But hoardings bearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo continue to be on many petrol pumps across the city," said Sawant. Along with banners featuring the PM and other BJP leaders, government advertisements continue to be displayed at ST bus depots, bus stops and on public transport buses, he said.