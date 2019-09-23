Lightning strike kills over 24 people and wounds about 10 including women and children across India

Haryana: Three labours were killed by lightning strike in Dadri district of Haryana on Saturday. They were taken to district’s Civil Hospital by the villagers.
On Saturday, September 21, Devananda, his wife Urmila and Mohit went to the field to pick cotton around 7 o'clock in the evening. Police told to India TV that while they were in the field rain began to start. All three went under a tree to avoid rain. Suddenly, lightning struck them and killed all three.
According to India TV, villagers who were working nearby fields took them to Sadar Hospital in Dadri. Doctors declared them brought dead. The deceased bodies were sent for the post-mortem on Sunday, September 22. Police told to India TV that they are investigating the case further.
Lucknow: As many as 18 persons across the state have died in various rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh, a government official said here on Sunday. In a statement issued here,the official said that five persons died on Sunday, while 13 were killed on Saturday.
"Three persons died in Kaushambi due to lightning strike while one person died due to a wall collapse in Amethi. Another person drowned in Banda," the statement said. On Saturday, three persons died in Sonbhadra due to lightning strike and an equal number of people died in Ballia due to drowning in flood water, the statement said.
One person each in Bhadohi and Jaunpur died due to lightning strike while snakebite claimed the lives of one person each in Kaushambi, Pilibhit and Gorakhpur. Meanwhile, rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Ghaghara are flowing above the danger mark, the statement said.
The meteorological department on Sunday said rain/thundershowers very likely at isolated places over eastern and western Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
Jharkhand (Chatra): Three persons, including two minors, were killed and four others injured when lightning struck them at a village in Chatra district, the police said here on Sunday.
The incident happened at Madwa village under the jurisdiction of Lawalong police station on Saturday evening, when seven cattle grazers, all of them residents of the same village, had taken shelter under a tree during a downpour, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Lawalong, Sailendra Kumar Chourasia, said.
Three of them were killed on the spot, while the rest were seriously injured, the BDO said. The deceased were identified as Pappu Kumar (18), Kelu Ganju (10) and Kailash Kumar (12), Chourasia said.
The injured were identified as Sakindra Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Yugal Kumar and Pravesh Kumar and they are being treated at the Sadar Hospital, he said. Compensation as per rules would be given to the families of the deceased, the Deputy Commissioner of Chatra district, Jitendra Kumar Singh, said.
West Bengal (Malda): Three persons were killed and two injured in separate incidents of lightning strike in West Bengal's Malda district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.
Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said Hussain Alia (33) of Paranpur Uportola village, Anarul Haque (34) of Chunakhali Parampur village and Sk Hassain (17) of Chandpur Karbala village died when lightning struck them while they were working in the field.
Two persons were injured in Chandpur village when lightning struck them, the SP said. The two injured persons were admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital, police said.
(Inputs from news agencies)
