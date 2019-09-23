Karnataka Congress' V S Ugrappa calls EC 'puppet' of Centre

Bengaluru: Congress leader V S Ugrappa accused the Election Commission of becoming a "puppet" of the Central government.

"The ECI appeared before the SC today and said that it does not have any objection to allowing the disqualified Karnataka MLAs to contest the by-polls. It clearly shows that the election body has become a puppet of the central government," he said on Monday.

Ugrappa said that the Election Commission's decision is a result of the recent meeting Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had with Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior party leaders in New Delhi.

Earlier today, the Election Commission (EC) had told the the Supreme Court and said that the disqualified MLAs can contest the by-polls despite them being disqualified from the Assembly.

"Elections should not be stayed. The state Speaker can disqualify but can't deprive the ex-MLAs from contesting the elections," the Commission had submitted.

The 17 MLAs had resigned from the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) coalition leading to the collapse of the state government. By-elections in the state will take place on October 21 and counting of votes will be held on October 24.