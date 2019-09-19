DK Shivakumar Case: Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar appears before ED

New Delhi: Lakshmi Hebbalkar, a Congress MLA from Karnataka, on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case filed against party colleague D K Shivakumar, who is currently lodged in judicial custody.

She was issued summons by the investigating agency on September 17 and asked to appear before it today. A Delhi court had on Tuesday sent Shivakumar to judicial custody till October 1. He was arrested by the ED on September 3 and was in its custody since then.