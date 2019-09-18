Tamil Nadu Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji calls Rahul Gandhi Italian, sparks row

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Dairy Development Minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji, known to put his foot in the mouth, has kicked up a row calling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi an Italian.

In an interview to a Tamil television news channel, Bhalaji, referred to Prime Minister Modi comforting ISRO Chairman Sivan after Chandrayaan-II's Vikram lander lost signal and said, “Modi proved there that he is Indian 'seed'. Had Rahul Gandhi been there, would this have happened?”

When the interviewer questioned him why he had this doubt, the Minister said, “It wouldn't have happened because Rahul Gandhi is not an Indian.

How can he be Indian when his mother and maternal uncle are from Italy?” He went on to defend his statement saying, “A Tamil may settle in America and even get citizenship there and get elected as Mayor but he will only be bothered when something happens in Tamil Nadu.

In fact, even I would call up people if some Tamil is affected. See Rajiv Gandhi's parents were Indians so he was an Indian. But Rahul Gandhi is not.”

By Dravida Thambi